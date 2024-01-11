LONDON
London

    • Demolition of former London Free Press building

    Demolition is underway at the former London Free Press building.

    The building was home to the newspaper's printing presses and staff for more than 50 years.

    Printing operations were moved out of the York Street location about seven years ago while staff were moved to Dundas Street shortly after.

    The property is owned by Schmuel Farhi and is currently listed for sale with an asking price of about $41-million.

