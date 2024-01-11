Demolition of former London Free Press building
Demolition is underway at the former London Free Press building.
The building was home to the newspaper's printing presses and staff for more than 50 years.
Printing operations were moved out of the York Street location about seven years ago while staff were moved to Dundas Street shortly after.
The property is owned by Schmuel Farhi and is currently listed for sale with an asking price of about $41-million.
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.
Multiple Canadian universities facing class-action lawsuit, claiming antisemitism
Six prominent Canadian universities are facing a series of proposed class-action lawsuits with claims that Jewish students are unsafe on campus.
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
Weather warnings: B.C. joins Alberta, Saskatchewan, Northern Canada in bitter cold
Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the Fraser Valley are expecting frigid wind chills to arrive tonight, joining much of the rest of Western and Northern Canada under various cold weather warnings.
'Shot in the streets': Canadian living in Ecuador describes recent gang violence
A Canadian man living in Ecuador for the last 18 years said he and his family feel highly uncertain and insecure as gang violence in the country escalates.
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
DEVELOPING Top UN court opens hearings on South Africa's allegation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza
Judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday opened two days of legal arguments in a case filed by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in its Gaza war. Israel rejects the allegation.
10,000 portable chargers recalled in Canada due to burn risk, electric shock hazards
Ikea has recalled one of its charger products due to thermal burn and electric shock hazards caused by wear and tear. In a news release Wednesday, the Swedish multinational conglomerate said it's urging all customers who own the charger to stop using the product and to contact Ikea for a full refund.
Kitchener
-
One person hurt after pickup hits pole head-on
A pickup truck slammed head-on into a pole Wednesday night near a busy Kitchener intersection. One person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
'I wouldn't fly them again': Staffing shortages leave Flair flight grounded in Las Vegas
A Kitchener man is calling for better communication and support from airlines after his loved ones were left stranded at the Las Vegas airport.
-
Two local hockey players break records at U18 women’s world championships
Two young hockey players from Waterloo Region are breaking records at the U-18 Women’s World Championships.
Windsor
-
Active investigation underway at Black Oak Heritage Park
Windsor police are conducting an active investigation at Black Oak Heritage Park.
-
Cause undetermined in overnight Windsor fire
Crews were called to the scene in the 500 block of Marentette Ave. near Wyandotte Street east around 1:30 a.m.
-
Owen Beck shines in debut as Spirit trounce Spitfires 11-3
Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck went off for two goals and four assists in his Saginaw debut to help the Spirit trounce the Windsor Spitfires 11-3 on Wednesday night in the Ontario Hockey League.
Barrie
-
Worsening food security in Canada has local health officer worried
Household food insecurity is linked to a range of health problems.
-
Barrie gives initial approval to updated Affordable Housing Strategy
A new report is painting a dark picture of affordability challenges facing residents in the City of Barrie.
-
Driver killed in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
Northern Ontario
-
Charge dropped in provincial court for Sault driver involved in fatal crash
The provincial charge against the man police say was responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant Sault Ste. Marie woman and her unborn child last September has been dropped.
-
Sudbury digs out after first major winter storm of 2024
After 18 centimetres of snow fell across Greater Sudbury, residents spent Wednesday digging out and clearing their properties.
-
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING More snow expected for Ottawa region on Friday and Saturday
Environment Canada says the Ottawa region will receive more snow Friday and Saturday, as 20 to 30 cm of snow are in the forecast.
-
2-vehicle crash leaves one dead, another injured
Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 174 has left one person in critical condition.
-
Ottawa pharmacist reacts to Florida importing Canadian prescription drugs
There’s growing concern for pharmacists in Canada after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision allowing Florida to import Canadian prescription drugs in bulk for a lower cost.
Toronto
-
Toronto Public Library book returns stored in 12 trailers since cyber attack
The Toronto Public Library has been storing returned books in 12 offsite trailers ever since a cyberattack brought the institution to its knees on Oct. 28.
-
Was the wrong price scanned at the grocery store? Here's how you might get it for free
Grocery shoppers may be able to get some items for free – if they happen to be scanned incorrectly at checkout.
-
Montreal
-
A difficult return to the classroom for teachers after strikes
It's the first week back to school, but that doesn't mean all teachers are back in the classroom.
-
Hema-Quebec needs O-positive and O-negative blood donations
Hema-Quebec has launched a call for blood donations from people with O-positive and O-negative blood types.
-
ER overcrowding will 'continue to be difficult,' says Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had mostly bad news in his first update of the year on the province's emergency room network.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Pallet shelters to arrive in late January
The Government of Nova Scotia will set up Pallet village for people experiencing homelessness near the end of the month at the earliest.
-
-
Assessing the assessments: questions, concerns about soaring N.S. property values
It appears a growing number of Nova Scotians are dealing with some confusion and sticker-shock over their upcoming property taxes.
Winnipeg
-
'This is that first step': New beds coming to St. Boniface Hospital
With people waiting more than half a day for care, the province is planning to add more beds at the St. Boniface Hospital, but the challenge will be staffing them.
-
-
Family suing Manitoba First Nation over fire that left three children dead
Nearly two years after their three children died in a fire on Cross Lake First Nation, the parents of the victims have filed a lawsuit against the nation also known as Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Calgary
-
Man catches cab to south Calgary hospital after being shot
A man was dropped off by a cab at Rockyview General Hospital after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Alberta’s arts and culture minister heads to Hollywood to promote film and television industry
Alberta’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women is in Los Angeles this week to promote the province’s growing film and television industry.
-
Committee approves sale of lands near Glenmore Landing for high-rise development
A city committee voted in favour of a plan to sell two parcels of "surplus" lands near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary and the motion will now make its way to council for a final decision.
Edmonton
-
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
Three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after some people living there refused orders to leave.
-
One-fifth of Alberta businesses 'most likely' to close due to looming CEBA repayment deadline: CFIB
A deadline looms for businesses to pay back loans received during the COVID-19 pandemic from the federal government — and as a result, says the Alberta Chamber of Commerce, thousands of them are at risk of closing.
-
More than 300 crashes reported since start of snowfall on Tuesday
Hundreds of crashes have happened since the start of Edmonton's first major snowfall Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Eviction deadline looming for homeless 'Island 22' campers
Time is running out for squatters to leave one of the Fraser Valley's largest unsanctioned RV encampments. But some campers say they have no where to go.
-
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.