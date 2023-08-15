Demolition in Old East Village will lead to hundreds of housing units for refugees

An ambitious plan to build a high rise residential building for refugees cleared its first hurdle at the Planning and Environment Committee (PEC).

The Cross-Cultural Learner Centre (CCLC) intends to build a 24-storey high rise in the rear section of the property at 763-769 Dundas St. in the Old East Village.

The building will to provide safe and affordable apartments for government-sponsored refugees who are settling in London.

“It will provide a transition from temporary emergency-style housing into more permanent housing,” CCLC Board Chair Quintin Lang told the committee.

At least half of the 202 residential units will be affordable housing with below-market rental rates.

“Terrific project,” said Coun. Steve Lehman who chairs PEC. “The need for that kind of transitional housing is evident especially as Canada is opening its doors to those who are suffering around the world.”

On Monday, the planning committee recommended demolition of the existing heritage building that formerly housed The Queens Hotel and then operated as a bar and music venue until 2022.

Council will make a final decision about the demolition request on Aug. 29.