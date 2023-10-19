London

    • Deadline approaching for drivers to claim part of $78 million in auto parts settlement

    A luxury car is photographed in this stock image (Pexels). A luxury car is photographed in this stock image (Pexels).

    Attention Canadian drivers and dealerships: The deadline to file a claim and get some money back in an auto-parts price-fixing lawsuit is fast approaching.

    Consumers and businesses who purchased or leased new vehicles sold under the brands listed below between July 1, 1998 and September 30, 2016, are eligible to receive compensation:

    • Aston Martin
    •  BMW and Mini Cooper
    •  Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram
    •  Ford, Lincoln, Mercury
    •  General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Daewoo, GMC, Hummer, Isuzu, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Saab and Saturn)
    •  Honda and Acura
    •  Jaguar and Land Rover
    •  Mazda
    •  Nissan and Infiniti
    •  Subaru
    •  Toyota and Lexus
    •  Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Volvo

    No wrongdoing is alleged against the automakers, just the parts manufacturers that are paying the settlements — but have not admitted any liability.

    The class actions were spearheaded by Siskinds the Law Firm, in London, Ont.

    "So in this situation there were series of different auto parts makers who got together and they agreed to set prices of the auto parts,” explained Linda Visser, class action partner at Siskinds The Law Firm.

    “They got together and reached agreements to increase the prices of new auto parts,” she added.

    Visser said the parts were then sold to the car manufacturers listed above.

    The settlements in this case come from 23 Canadian class actions. You can file your claim online. The deadline is October 30, 2023.

    According to Visser, claims are easy to file. You do not need to still have the vehicle in your possession, and the manufacturers will provide you with your records.

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News