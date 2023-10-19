Deadline approaching for drivers to claim part of $78 million in auto parts settlement

Attention Canadian drivers and dealerships: The deadline to file a claim and get some money back in an auto-parts price-fixing lawsuit is fast approaching.

Consumers and businesses who purchased or leased new vehicles sold under the brands listed below between July 1, 1998 and September 30, 2016, are eligible to receive compensation:

Aston Martin

BMW and Mini Cooper

Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram

Ford, Lincoln, Mercury

General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Daewoo, GMC, Hummer, Isuzu, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Saab and Saturn)

Honda and Acura

Jaguar and Land Rover

Mazda

Nissan and Infiniti

Subaru

Toyota and Lexus

Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Volvo

No wrongdoing is alleged against the automakers, just the parts manufacturers that are paying the settlements — but have not admitted any liability.

The class actions were spearheaded by Siskinds the Law Firm, in London, Ont.

"So in this situation there were series of different auto parts makers who got together and they agreed to set prices of the auto parts,” explained Linda Visser, class action partner at Siskinds The Law Firm.

“They got together and reached agreements to increase the prices of new auto parts,” she added.

Visser said the parts were then sold to the car manufacturers listed above.

The settlements in this case come from 23 Canadian class actions. You can file your claim online. The deadline is October 30, 2023.

According to Visser, claims are easy to file. You do not need to still have the vehicle in your possession, and the manufacturers will provide you with your records.