Damian Warner, other Canadians, medal hopefuls at World Athletics Championships

Canada will have a number of medal hopefuls at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, including Damian Warner who will finally gets his shot at redemption.

The reigning Olympic champion led through four events at last year's worlds before sustaining a hamstring injury in the 400 metres.

World gold is all that's eluded the Londoner in his decorated career, with a bronze in 2019 and silver in 2015.

However, he faces stiff competition in defending world champion and world-record holder Kevin Mayer of France and fellow Canadian Pierce LePage, who defeated the 33-year-old Warner at the Hypo Meeting in May.

Other Canadians from the region competing in Budapest include Alysha Newman from Delaware competing in pole vault, Julie-Anne Staehli in the women's 500m, Mark Bujnowski from Mount Brydges in men's shot put and Brooke Overholt from St. Marys in the women's 400m hurdles.