Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County

At about 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Norfolk OPP responded to a report of a collision on Windham Road 13 in Windham Township.

Paramedics and fire services joined police on scene.

Police confirmed a motor vehicle had collided with a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 68-year-old from Windham Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours Sunday to allow police to investigate the incident, but has since reopened.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Norfolk OPP.

More information will be released as it becomes available.