

CTV London





Sometimes a story is all about the visuals, and these are the ones that had the most people watching in 2018. A warning that some of these reports contain violence and graphic images that may be disturbing to some viewers.

1. Frightening encounter - Dash cam video shows an extremely close call with a truck. Gerry Dewan reports.

2. Victim speaks out - A victim of a shocking act of violence caught on tape at White Oaks is wondering why bystanders didn't step in to help. Kelda Yuen reports.

3. Warning of graphic video - A woman who witnessed an attack on a dog said it took multiple phone calls to authorities to ensure someone was investigating. Brent Lale reports.

4. Tipping point - Waitress’ emotional video goes viral after refusing to give her tips to management. Gerry Dewan reports.

5. Dog removed - Police continue to investigate the beating of a dog in London and say the animal is now in safe hands. But questions remain. Sean Irvine has more.

6. Ship wreck hunters find steamer lost in 1928 - A ship lost to the waters of Georgian Bay has been found, and as CTV London’s Scott Miller reports, the Manasoo is in surprisingly good condition.

7. Anchor away - On Tara Overholt's last day, a look back at her 16 years at the station.

8. Yukon Striker POV - Canada's Wonderland announced it is building the country's fastest and tallest dive rollercoaster, the Yukon Striker. Take a ride with this POV animation of the coming attraction.

9. Teen beaten - High school student in hospital after daylight attack left him with serious injuries. Sacha Long reports.

10. Case of neglect - A young child was found in deplorable conditions in a St. Thomas residence. Bryan Bicknell reports.