Crowds flock to Dundas Place for food and fun amid South Asian Culture Festival

Dundas Place was filled with vendors and food samplings for a 4-block stretch Saturday.

Summer Saturdays Street Market was expected to showcase a lot more entertainers, but the weather did not co-operate.

Craft and food vendors were plentiful, as well as the first ever South Asian Culture Festival.

Organizer Raunak Seth said this is the first time an event like this has taken place in the city, “We saw that there was an opportunity to do something, especially for our community. So South Asians come from the subcontinent and we all have a very much similar culture. So we just thought we should do something for our people.”