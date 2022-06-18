Critically ill 'Tiny Tim' and family arrive safely in Canada
A critically ill child known as ‘Tiny Tim’ successfully made the journey to Canada, landing in Toronto Friday night.
Tim Alahmad, his father Ezzedin and mother Midia arrived at Toronto’s Pearson Airport where they were greeted by family and friends after a harrowing year that was spent trying to get cleared to come to Canada.
The two-year-old child suffers from a rare condition called epidermolysis bullosa, also known as butterfly syndrome that leaves portions of his skin as fragile as butterfly wings.
The condition causes blistering sores and persistent itching, and can also prohibit swallowing. In a case as severe as Tim’s, skin becomes as fragile as butterfly wings.
Londoner Martha MacRae coordinated the arrival of Tim and his family by lobbying the government and undertaking fundraising efforts after hearing about Tim’s story while volunteering to help other Syrian refugees settle in London.
One year ago she began her campaign to bring Tim and his parents to London. As part of her efforts, MacRae ensured that upon arrival, Tim would receive medical treatments.
“He has never had any pain relief. He’s never had any medical care,” she told CTV News earlier this month. “It’s going to save this kid's life. And he is going to be able to play and sleep.”
For months now, Tim has been living without medical care in a vacant home in Beirut, Lebanon after fleeing from war-torn Syria.
Tim and his family were finally cleared to come to Canada on June 14.
Following Friday’s arrival at Pearson Airport, MacRae said she was “overwhelmed” to finally see Tim and his parents arrive in Canada after a year of dedicated efforts.
Martha MacRae, Mustafa Alahmad, his wife and their son Amin welcome 'Tiny Tim' and his parents at Toronto Pearson Airport on June 17, 2022, following their arrival in Canada. (Source: Martha MacRae)
Mustafa Alahmad is Tim’s uncle and currently lives in London. Earlier this month he told CTV News that he understands Tim’s current situation as his own son Amin suffers from the same condition.
“We want to thank everybody that helped us to get Ezzedin and his family here to Canada,” said Mustafa.
The Alahmad family will be supported in London by their family, the Syrian community and the donations of more than 100 Londoners.
Tim is being admitted to Children’s Hospital in London this weekend to begin treatment.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
Fire crews battling large blaze at commercial building in downtown Hamilton
Fire crews are working to contain a massive blaze at a commercial building in downtown Hamilton Saturday morning.
Mount Everest base camp to be moved as climate change accelerates glacial melt
Mount Everest's most famous base camp is being moved further down the mountain as it's located on top of a thinning glacier that is becoming increasingly dangerous amid climate change.
Divorcing couples challenged by declining home prices, rising interest rates: experts
Experts say couples in the midst of a divorce are being hit particularly hard by the swift decline in Canadian home prices, rising borrowing rates and the skyrocketing cost of living.
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border are Canadian: study
Four of the five most expensive cities on either side of the border when it comes to cost of living versus income are located in Canada, a new study shows. See if your city is on the list at CTVNews.ca.
Kitchener
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash involving pickup truck in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.
-
Part of major Kitchener road shut down for crash investigation
Waterloo regional police have shut down part of a major road in Kitchener as they investigate a collision.
Windsor
-
Preparing for a water emergency: Windsor, Essex County working together on 'forward thinking infrastructure'
The Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) and Union Water Supply System (UWSS) are working on building an emergency reservoir in case of a water disaster.
-
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
-
Make-A-Wish replaces RV for 11-year-old girl after family disputes previous camper's condition
After nearly eight weeks in a dispute over the condition of an RV donated by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a Tecumseh mother and daughter have received a replacement camper.
Barrie
-
Newmarket resident dead following single-vehicle collision
A Newmarket resident is dead after a collision near Scugog Township Friday evening.
-
Rock the Dock in Barrie raising money for local charity
One of Barrie's most anticipated summer fundraising events takes place Saturday.
-
Ontario said child care rebates would start last month. Most GTA regions haven't even begun accepting applications yet
Ontario parents were told that they would start receiving childcare rebates in May but only one municipality in the Greater Toronto Area has even begun to accept applications from centres at this point and it says it could still be weeks until the money actually starts flowing.
Northern Ontario
-
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
More than 150 bikers gather for 15th annual Nipissing Motorcycle Ride for Dad.
Bikers gather for 15th annual Nipissing Motorcycle Ride for Dad raising more than $850,000 over the years.
Ottawa
-
Power out to 27,000 customers in Ottawa, thousands in eastern Ont.
Hydro Ottawa is reporting a major power outage in Nepean. Hydro One is also reporting significant outages to the west and south of Hydro Ottawa territory.
-
Emergency room wait times at Ottawa hospitals among the longest in Ontario
In Ottawa, the average wait time to see a doctor for a first assessment in the emergency room was between 1.8 hours and 3.4 hours in April.
-
Ottawa police ask for help in locating missing woman
Hazel Yearwood was last seen in the area of Montreal Road and Centre Street at around 1:40 p.m. Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario said child care rebates would start last month. Most GTA regions haven't even begun accepting applications yet
Ontario parents were told that they would start receiving childcare rebates in May but only one municipality in the Greater Toronto Area has even begun to accept applications from centres at this point and it says it could still be weeks until the money actually starts flowing.
-
Fire crews battling large blaze at commercial building in downtown Hamilton
Fire crews are working to contain a massive blaze at a commercial building in downtown Hamilton Saturday morning.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Woman critically injured after being set on fire on Toronto bus in 'random attack'
One person is in custody after a woman was set on fire while on a TTC bus Friday afternoon in what police are calling a “random attack.”
Montreal
-
The mandatory mask mandate on public transit is over in Quebec
Public transit riders in Quebec are no longer required to wear a mask as of Saturday.
-
$200 million settlement approved in Desjardins personal information leak
The Quebec Superior Court has approved a settlement agreement of more than $200 million reached with the Fédération des Caisses Desjardins in class actions related to the personal information leak announced in June 2019.
-
Quebecor to buy Freedom Mobile for $2.85 billion, expanding wireless business across Canada
The Competition Bureau has strengthened its opposition to Rogers Communications Inc.'s proposed $26 billion takeover of Shaw Communications in new submissions to the Competition Tribunal ahead of weeks of hearings this fall, in addition to Quebecor's purchase of Freedom Mobile.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
N.S. releases ridership numbers for CAT ferry's first month back in service
The Nova Scotia government released passenger numbers for the CAT ferry's first month back in service, a day after the province's public works minister told reporters the government wouldn't post them until the end of the season.
-
'The worst is yet to come': Rising food costs devouring Maritime household budgets
As food costs continue to go up, one expert says prices are likely to get worse before improving.
Winnipeg
-
Man dead after being shot by police in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police say a man is dead after he was shot by police in an 'officer-involved incident' Friday evening.
-
Heat warnings issued; parts of southern Manitoba may hit upper 30s
Several heat warnings across southern Manitoba say some residents can expect to see temperatures soar to the upper 30s.
-
AFN suspends national chief over public statement; investigation into complaints underway
The Assembly of First Nations has suspended National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, a day after she issued a public statement criticizing the organization and just as she becomes the subject of an investigation involving multiple complaints against her.
Calgary
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Calgary
The watch, issued just after 7 a.m., cautions that thunderstorms will continue to develop Saturday morning.
-
Woman found dead inside northeast Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a home in the northeast community of Castleridge.
-
Cyclist in hospital after being struck Friday night
A cyclist was in hospital Friday after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Edmonton
-
As Omicron subvariants take hold, experts say Canada could see rise in COVID-19 cases
As the summer approaches and COVID-19 health measures continue to loosen, experts say the rise of subvariants of Omicron could lead to a spike in cases in Canada.
-
Powerful storms overnight, early Saturday in Edmonton area
It’s shaping up to be an active and noisy night in Edmonton with the chance for storms continuing into early Saturday morning.
-
Transport minister hopes COVID-19 vaccine mandates won't need to be reinstated, says it depends on new variants
On Monday, the federal government's vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travel, and for federal workers, will be 'suspended.' But, what would have to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic to prompt the Liberals to reinstate them?
Vancouver
-
Ruse to get ransom or actual kidnapping? B.C. judge says she's not sure
When a man was taken from his vehicle at gunpoint from a mall parking lot then held in a condo for days, was he actually kidnapped, or was he playing along?
-
Large fire in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood seen for kilometres
Vancouver fire crews were still dealing with hotspots Saturday morning from a large fire at a home in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood that was visible from the West End and the North Shore Friday night.
-
B.C. hospital briefly shut down by smell of gas reacting with cleaning fluid in blocked pipe
Authorities say a hospital in British Columbia's Interior was briefly closed Friday after air sensor alarms were triggered by gas coming out of a sewage drain of a bathroom.