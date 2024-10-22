LONDON
London

    • Crews extinguish bush fire north of Southampton

    Saugeen First Nation Fire and Emergency Services extinguished a bush fire in Saugeen First Nation territory, north of Southampton on Oct. 21, 2024. (Source: Saugeen First Nation Fire and Emergency Services) Saugeen First Nation Fire and Emergency Services extinguished a bush fire in Saugeen First Nation territory, north of Southampton on Oct. 21, 2024. (Source: Saugeen First Nation Fire and Emergency Services)
    Share

    Firefighters with the Saugeen First Nation Fire Department spent Monday battling a "significant, multi-acre wildfire" north of Southampton.

    The department said it spent nine hours battling the blaze that burnt many acres of bush and officials believe the fire was "suspicious and preventable."

    Fire officials urged, "caution while harvesting cedar boughs," and to "only purchase from reputable sources."

    No injuries were reported in the blaze that was extinguished by yesterday evening.

