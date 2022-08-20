Crash near St. Thomas sends two to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a two-vehicle collision south of St. Thomas Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Centennial Road and John Wise Line.

It involved a red mini-van and a dual-wheel pick-up hauling a large commercial trailer loaded with a Bobcat.

The van suffered extensive front-end damage. The pick-up and trailer went careening through a drainage ditch and into a farmers field, but managed to remain upright.

A heavy tow truck was called in to lift the trailer, still carrying the Bobcat, out of the field and onto another trailer.

The truck and trailer removal kept both lanes of traffic closed on John Wise Line, just west of Centennial.

The road re-opened just before the noon hour.

There's no word on charges. The intersection has stop signs for northbound and southbound traffic on Centennial.