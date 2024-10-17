Crash closes stretch of roadway in Middlesex County

OPP have closed a section of road in Middlesex County following a crash.

According to police, the incident was initially reported as a two-vehicle crash with occupants of the vehicles being taken to hospital by EMS.

There is no word on the extent of possible injuries or what caused the crash.

Police have closed Melbourne Road between Falconbridge Drive and Parkhouse Drive and Glenton Drive between Glen Oak Road and Springfield in Glencoe.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.