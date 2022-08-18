'COVID-19 is here to stay': Transmission likely to increase this fall, Dr. Alex Summers says

With back-to-school just around the corner, local health officials are anticipating that the region will likely see a jump in COVID-19 cases this fall.

“We do anticipate that the probability of COVID-19 transmission will go up into the fall and winter, as people spend more time in indoor environments especially if they are crowded,” says Dr. Alex Summers, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) medical officer of health.

On Thursday, Summers says the number of new infections has plateaued since the region experienced the seventh wave in July.

“COVID-19 is here to stay,” he says. “But there are tools to protect us and those around us. We do anticipate at some point, a new omicron-specific vaccine will be available and at that point that will provide additional protection.”

PCR testing is currently only available for certain groups, including people who are immunocompromised, adults who have high-risk health conditions, health care workers, first responders and those working in high-risk settings.

With this in mind, the health unit is relying on test results and wastewater data to determine the overall levels of COVID-19 in the region.

“Even though not everyone is getting a PCR test we still have lots of information which help us understand the risk of COVID-19 to the Middlesex-London region,” says Summers.

Starting Aug. 22, the COVID-19 assessment centre at the Carling Heights Community Centre will move to a new location at Victoria Hospital in building 24.

“Our volumes have significantly decreased since January when the criteria decreased,” says Kim Planques, the director of the COVID-19 assessment centre. “Right now we are seeing approximately 75 people a day. We can double that number of people if needed.”

The new centre will be open seven days a week, and Planques encourages people to continue to book online if they need a PCR test.