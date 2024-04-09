Court addresses former World Junior hockey players' sexual assault case

LONDON
London

    The sexual assault case against five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was addressed briefly in court Tuesday.

    The lawyers representing the players dealt with the matter briefly via zoom.

    A judge instructed them to file pre-trial motions before October 23.

    The five players were charged in connection with an incident at a London, Ont. hotel room involving a woman in the summer of 2018.

    The case is expected to be back in assignment court in London on May 14.

