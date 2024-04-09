Court addresses former World Junior hockey players' sexual assault case
The sexual assault case against five former Canadian World Junior hockey players was addressed briefly in court Tuesday.
The lawyers representing the players dealt with the matter briefly via zoom.
A judge instructed them to file pre-trial motions before October 23.
The five players were charged in connection with an incident at a London, Ont. hotel room involving a woman in the summer of 2018.
The case is expected to be back in assignment court in London on May 14.
Warning light on Boeing 737 prompts Air Canada flight to make emergency landing
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 landed safely in Idaho after experiencing an in-flight emergency Tuesday when pilots received a warning light in the flight deck, airline and airport officials said.
Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out
As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.
'Extremely dangerous': Toddler, 2 other children left unsupervised in parking lot for 4 hours while moms went to Pickering casino: police
Two women have been charged after leaving three young children unsupervised in a parking lot for hours while they went to a casino in Pickering on Monday, say police.
Amanda Knox faces a new slander trial in Italy that could remove the last legal stain against her
Amanda Knox faces another trial for slander this week in Italy in a case that could remove the last legal stain against her, eight years after Italy's highest court threw out her conviction for the murder of her 21-year-old British roommate.
Missouri man executed for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006
A Missouri man was executed Tuesday for killing his cousin and her husband nearly two decades ago in an attack that left the couple's four-year-old daughter home alone and unharmed.
Food critic leaves $3,000 tip at Toronto restaurant
Celebrity food critic Keith Lee dropped a $3,000 tip at a Toronto restaurant over the weekend, but it’s the 'Keith Lee Effect' that leaves a lasting impact.
'Essentially a sunburn in the eye': How to tell if you damaged your eyes from watching the eclipse
If you watched Monday's solar eclipse, you may be wondering whether you damaged your eyes. CTVNews.ca spoke with eye-care experts to find out what to do if you have concerns about your eyesight after observing the rare celestial event.
Quebec premier threatens 'referendum' on immigration if Trudeau fails to deliver
Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on the federal government to reduce the number of temporary immigrants in the province, threatening to hold a "referendum" on the issue.
Man accused of running over Toronto constable testifies at murder trial
A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago described walking around the city's downtown with his pregnant wife and young son that evening as he took the stand in his murder trial Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Paramedics reunite with baby born in back of Ont. ambulance
A Mitchell, Ont., family is thanking the two paramedics who helped deliver their baby in an ambulance at the side of a rural road.
-
Rush to save food after fire at Cambridge Food Bank
A man has been charged with arson after a fire at the Cambridge Food Bank that damaged condenser units for the organization’s walk-in fridge and freezer.
-
'They’re saving my life': Local group continues mission to secure permanent housing for homeless senior
A local group is continuing their work to find permanent housing for a senior who had been living in his truck with his two dogs for two-and-a-half years.
Windsor
-
'Someone's gonna get killed': Windsor Port Authority reminds boaters to get out of the way
Warm weather is luring hundreds of anglers to the Detroit River daily this week as officials on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border remind boaters and those on other recreational vessels to move out of the way of large commercial ships.
-
Windsor police search for suspect wanted in stabbing incident
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man in connection to a stabbing and robbery last week.
-
City councillor denies wrongdoing after former engineer's allegations in $1.5-million lawsuit
A member of council is responding to a $1.5-million lawsuit filed by a former engineer against the City of Windsor.
Barrie
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Simcoe County
A man known to frequent Barrie, Midland and Collingwood is wanted by police.
-
MAHC revises hospital proposal amid public backlash
After facing public backlash over their announced plans for two new hospitals in Muskoka, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) officials made good on their promise to return to the drawing board, announcing revisions to their initial proposal.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Simcoe County
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Simcoe County Tuesday evening, with heavy downpours expected.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta family of 6 missing, vehicle found in Calgary: RCMP
Rimbey RCMP are looking for any information regarding the whereabouts of a missing family.
-
Sudbury outreach worker assaulted while trying to help marginalized population
An outreach worker in Sudbury is warning others after she was assaulted by a group of individuals she was trying to help.
-
Elliot Lake city councillors frustrated after latest arena update
Elliot Lake city councillors appeared to be visibly frustrated on Monday night during a progress update on the Centennial Arena, which has been shuttered since the fall.
Ottawa
-
Brazen daytime robbery leaves jewelry store staff shaken at Orleans mall
Staff at a jewelry store in Place D'Orléans Mall have been left shaken after a daring daytime robbery saw thieves run off with a significant amount of gold and diamonds.
-
East Ottawa business wants police to reopen investigation into damaged trucks
An east Ottawa business says it believes it knows who punctured dozens of dump truck tires in January but is frustrated that, months later, whoever is responsible remains at large.
-
City of Ottawa wants to make more households better at preventing storm water from going to rivers
As the city deals with more extreme weather events like tornadoes and flash flooding, a committee will debate this month on expanding a pilot project that gives financial incentives to retrofit homes to more neighborhoods.
Toronto
-
Cops involved in Ejaz Choudry's death fail to justify anonymity order with evidence of risk, lawyer argues
The five officers involved in the shooting death of Ejaz Choudry have failed to provide the evidence needed to cast aside open court principles and justify shielding their identities from the public, lawyers representing Choudry's family argued at a Tuesday hearing.
-
'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to newborn son on day of solar eclipse
For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.
-
Toronto police investigating defaced posters of kidnapped Israeli children as they launch new awareness campaign about hate crimes
Toronto police are investigating after swastikas were drawn on posters of children who were kidnapped by Hamas, an incident which came to light on the same day that a new hate crimes awareness campaign was launched.
Montreal
-
Plans take shape for major redevelopment of Montreal's Wellington Basin
A large industrial sector sandwiched between Griffintown and Pointe-Saint-Charles could soon look a lot different.
-
Quebec teacher fired after taking leave to be on Survivor reality TV series
A school teacher who took part in the Quebec version of the Survivor reality TV show took time off work to be a contestant is now out of a job.
-
Police investigating suspicious death of woman in her 20s south of Montreal
A woman in her 20s was found dead in an apartment building on Montreal's South Shore Tuesday afternoon, according to Quebec provincial police.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic Canadians pay higher personal income tax rates: Fraser Institute
According to a new study by the Fraser Institute, a right-leaning think tank, across all income levels, workers in Atlantic Canada pay higher personal income tax rates.
-
Fire damages craft beer and cider production facility in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
An industrial fire has damaged a production facility for craft beer and cider in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
-
"Nothing that compares": Economic spinoffs from eclipse worth the hype for N.B. communities
Early indications suggest the hype for Monday’s total solar eclipse was worth it in New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Woman injured in Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse suing City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur
A woman injured when an elevated walkway collapsed during a field trip at Fort Gibraltar last year, has filed a joint lawsuit against the City of Winnipeg and Festival du Voyageur.
-
Zebra mussels may prompt closure of national park lake, Manitoba government says
The Manitoba government says Parks Canada is considering closing a popular lake to boating this year because of zebra mussels.
-
Proposed pharmaceutical plant near Bird’s Hill Provincial Park causing concern from residents
Residents who live near Bird’s Hill Park are opposing a proposed pharmaceutical plant to be constructed near the provincial park’s entrance.
Calgary
-
Death of man in Prestwick deemed a homicide, victim identified
The death of a man in the southeast community of Prestwick has been deemed a homicide by Calgary police.
-
Calgary man's remains found near Tsuut’ina First Nation
A Calgary man has been identified as the victim whose remains were found after a fire in Rocky View County last week, near the Tsuut’ina First Nation.
-
Calgary man convicted of killing his wife in hit-and-run given lesser sentence
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed the main parts of an appeal from a Calgary man who killed his wife in 2020, but substituted his second-degree murder conviction for the lesser offence of manslaughter.
Edmonton
-
Large grass fire prompts evacuation of homes west of Edmonton
Homes west of Edmonton were evacuated because of a large grass fire on Tuesday.
-
'No one can fill up his shoes': Edmonton home builder killed in shooting remembered as community leader
The family of an Edmonton home builder who was fatally shot in south Edmonton on Monday says they're in shock over what happened.
-
Group reiterates its opposition to Alberta plan allowing political parties in municipal elections
The head of an advocacy group representing hundreds of Alberta cities, towns and villages said Tuesday party politics have no place in municipal elections, a day before the provincial government is expected to introduce legislation allowing them at the local level.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver firefighters get $2.8M from city to procure gear free of cancer-causing chemicals
Vancouver’s fire department is on track to become the first in North America to provide gear that’s free of cancer-causing chemicals, after securing more than $2.8 million in municipal funds.
-
Driver acquitted in crash that killed toddler, injured father in Vancouver
A driver involved in a tragic crash in downtown Vancouver that killed a toddler and left the child's father seriously injured has been acquitted.
-
Rescued hiker reunited with missing dog thanks to Vancouver Island volunteer
An injured hiker who was airlifted by search and rescue teams near Port Alberni, B.C., over the weekend has been reunited with his dog, after a dedicated rescuer went back to find her.