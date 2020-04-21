ELGIN COUNTY, ONT. -- Many southwestern Ontario farmers are still without their migrant work force due to COVID19.

To attempt to help fill the void, several organizations have come up with a campaign aimed at connecting farmers with those looking for work.

"We all know that unfortunately people are losing jobs, and being laid off," says Alan Smith, general manager of Elgin County Economic Development.

"At the same time the agriculture sector is acquiring a work force. We joined a campaign to bring both parties together."

The program by Fanshawe College Career and Employment Services involves a partnership with Brant, Haldimand, Norfolk, Elgin, Oxford and Middlesex counties.

"Right now we are doing radio campaigns, and heavy social media campaign on Facebook and Twitter," says Smith.

The initiative kicked off late last week and Smith says it is gaining some traction.

However, even though some farmers are in desperate need, they are skeptical about bringing in local help.

"Traditionally we've gone to offshore workers because of work ethic," says Bernie Solymar, executive director of the Asparagus Farmers of Ontario.

"Some farmers are looking for locals, but they have to be trained, and a lot are going to quit because those are long days in hot sun."

Oxford County farmer Mike Chromczak says that he is concerned about isolation during this pandemic.

"We don't risk community transmission. My biggest concern would be to bring in large amount of workers who I don't know. I don't know where they are going home to, and that poses a greater risk than the workers we have on the farm."

Smith understands that not all locals will be cut out for the intense labour involved in working on a farm. But in a time when many people are out of work, jobs and employment are available.

The campaign ensures COVID-19 safety protocols and physical distancing measures will be in place.

"We are confident as time grows that word will get out more, and they'll have interest in what is being offered," says Smith. "It's in the early days, but we are confident it will be a success."

Those interested in the program can contact their nearest employment agency.