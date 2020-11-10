LONDON, ONT. -- Streamlining city hall’s advisory committees won’t be considered by Council until after consulting with members of the volunteer groups.

A report to the Governance Working Group (GWG) had recommended reducing the 14 committees down to nine, through mergers and realignment of their responsibilities.

“There is great frustration with the structure of the advisory committees,” Councillor Josh Morgan reminded the members of the GWG.

Among the bodies potentially impacted by the changes, the London Housing Advisory Committee, the Advisory Committee on the Environment, and the Cycling Advisory Committee.

Some advisory committees could be reclassified as so-called ‘expert panels’ which would only meet and consider items at the direction of civic administration.

“I certainly wouldn’t meet on a group that only meets when staff says, and only works on things that staff and council say to work on,” said Councillor Phil Squire.

After a lengthy debate, the city clerk was directed to consult with the Londoners who sit on city hall’s advisory committees, before updating her report.

Council will consider modernizing the advisory committee structure to make the process more efficient and effective.

“The (Governance) Working Group is trying to do its best to get a structure that works for everybody,” adds Councillor Morgan.

The city clerk recommends changes be made in June 2021.

Morgan is confident the consultation process will not impact that timeline.

“I think we have lots of time on this, time to do that consultation with existing committees and get a report back in front of us for the next phase.”