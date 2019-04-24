

Some may not want to call it a pay raise but the reality is London’s councillors will be earning an extra 2.3 per cent more this year.

Last week the corporate services committee recommended turning down the inflationary increase because their annual compensation was just hiked in December from $36,000 to roughly $51,000.

The inflationary increase is a result of a current council policy. Councillors voted 8-7 in favour of accepting the increase of $1,177.

Several councillors argued that the policy to award inflationary increases was intended to de-politicize the task of voting themselves annual pay raises.