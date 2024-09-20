Cooler weather on the way, but a beautiful weekend to tie up your summer

Early next week looks like when fall will come through in earnest.

That’s according to the latest forecast from CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, “ [I’m] tracking a weak front that will push through, and some upper-level disturbance associated with that.”

Day time temperatures heading into next week will be sitting in the low twenties, as opposed to the more summer like high twenties we have been seeing in recent weeks.

That being said, this dry stretch we’re on doesn’t look like it’s going to be ending any time soon, “Saturday we could squeeze out a little bit of light rainfall – not expecting a whole lot to move through.”

A small system moving west to east may bring some small chances of rainfall, although most of the precipitation is expected to hit closer to Toronto, “We could see some thunderstorms develop and some showers associated with this system as it moves through.”

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 26 degrees, feeling like 31. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight. Low 16 degrees.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 degrees.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 22 degrees.