Cooler temperatures expected, as November asserts that we're well into fall

If you’ve been spoiled by those warmer late fall days, it’s time to consider them in the rearview.

“A cooler start to your Tuesday,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, “we’re breaking into some sunshine as we head into mid-morning.”

We are looking at a return to more seasonable temperatures, “Forecast high is 7 degrees – so closer to where we should be for this time of year,” said Atchison.

Toward the end of the week there’s a good chance we will catch some rain, “We have a low-pressure area that will develop out of the central plains, and bring rainfall on Thursday.”

Heading into early next week, the promise of sunshine remains.

Here’s your London area forecast for November 12

Today: Mainly sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7 degrees. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2 degress, feeling like minus 7 degrees overnight with windchill.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 8 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny. High 9 degrees.