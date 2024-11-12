Cooler temperatures expected, as November asserts that we're well into fall
If you’ve been spoiled by those warmer late fall days, it’s time to consider them in the rearview.
“A cooler start to your Tuesday,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, “we’re breaking into some sunshine as we head into mid-morning.”
We are looking at a return to more seasonable temperatures, “Forecast high is 7 degrees – so closer to where we should be for this time of year,” said Atchison.
Toward the end of the week there’s a good chance we will catch some rain, “We have a low-pressure area that will develop out of the central plains, and bring rainfall on Thursday.”
Heading into early next week, the promise of sunshine remains.
Here’s your London area forecast for November 12
Today: Mainly sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7 degrees. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2 degress, feeling like minus 7 degrees overnight with windchill.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 8 degrees.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9 degrees.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny. High 9 degrees.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian Union of Postal Workers issues 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Twin port shutdowns risk more damage to Canadian economy: business groups
Business groups are raising concerns about the broad effects of another round of labour disruptions in the transport sector as Canada faces shutdowns at its two biggest ports.
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
CNN Trump picks Kristi Noem to serve as his Homeland Security secretary
President-elect Donald Trump has selected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to two people familiar with the selection.
As Toronto enters its Taylor Swift era, experts say crowd safety depends on planning
As Toronto readies for Taylor Swift’s arrival this week, some crowd management and planning experts say additional safety precautions should be taken when tens of thousands of fans fill the city's downtown core on show nights.
Judge set to rule on whether to scrap Trump's conviction in hush money case
A judge is due to decide Tuesday whether to undo President-elect Donald Trump's conviction in his hush money case because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
Canada soccer icon Christine Sinclair leaves the pitch for the final time
Christine Sinclair played her final professional match Saturday night, capping off a career that saw the Canadian superstar win three professional league titles, an Olympic gold medal and finish with the most international goals, men or women, in soccer history.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, Ottawa's 'Wayne Gretzky' of vasectomies, dies
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.