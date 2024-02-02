Construction of new Strathroy fire station set to begin

Construction of a new fire hall in Strathroy will begin in less than two weeks.

The new hall will rise next to the existing structure, which dates back to 1975. It will be torn down once construction is complete.

During the planning stages, Strathroy-Caradoc Fire Chief Brent Smith told CTV News the new hall will provide more room for trucks, equipment, and storage.

The municipality states it will also “meet or exceed all health and safety requirements.”

There is no date yet for the completion of the project, but the new hall will force the permanent closure of Zimmerman Street, currently in front of the existing station.

The $10-million price tag is covered by grants, reserve funds, and donations.