Committee backs keeping Blackfriars Bridge open to vehicles year-round

There may be no bridging the philosophical divide between those who believe Blackfriars Bridge should be closed to cars and those who support the status quo operation of the historic span.

On Tuesday, about a dozen Londoners shared a range of opinions during a public meeting in front of the Civic Works Committee (CWC) about the future operation of Blackfriars Bridge.

Some speakers argued for a permanent closure to vehicles citing safety and environmental concerns.

Others argued in favour of maintaining the current number of vehicular routes into downtown London, Ont.

Currently the 148-year-old span across the Thames River is used by a mix of pedestrians, cyclists, and eastbound drivers into the downtown.

The committee voted 4 to 1 to recommend maintaining the current mix of users on the bridge.

The motion by Coun. Hadleigh McAlister was supported by Coun. Van Meerbergen, Coun. Cuddy, and Coun. Rahman.

Coun. Sam Trosow was opposed.

City staff had recommended a seasonal closure from three options that were evaluated:

Continue with the current bridge configuration providing one-way access for people driving cars and two-way access for people walking and riding bikes. Dedicate the bridge to people walking and riding bikes during the warmer months from May 1 to Oct. 31, and allow people driving cars to use the bridge from November to April annually. Permanently close the bridge to cars, providing exclusive use for people walking and riding bikes.

Several councillors who expressed support the motion said they are willing to re-examine the decision in the future.

A final decision will be made by city council on June 27.