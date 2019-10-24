

CTVNewsLondon.ca Staff





LONDON, Ont. - A crash involving two tractor trailers shut down a portion of Highway 401 west of London Thursday.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. and shut down the westbound lanes of the highway between Colonel Talbot Road and Union Road.

While there were no injuries, the cleanup took hours to complete and tow trucks were called in.

Multiple officers attended the scene as OPP asked for motorists to be patient.