INGERSOLL - A two vehicle crash closed an intersection near Ingersoll after hydro lines were knocked down, but the intersection has since reopened.

Provincial Police closed the intersection of Foldens Line and Beachville Road as a result of the crash.

Information regarding injuries has not been reported however police say hydro lines were down in the area.

The intersection was reopened around 8:30 a.m.