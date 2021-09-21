Cold front bringing plenty of rain to southwestern Ontario

London, Ont. -

Following a weekend of summer sun London and surrounding areas are about to get a large dose of rain.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of southwestern Ontario including London-Middlesex.

Other areas under a warning include, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent. Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, and Waterloo Wellington.

Meanwhile Oxford-Brant and Norfolk Counties are under a special weather statement.

According to the weather agency, “significant rainfall” is expected through Wednesday night.

Showers have already been seen in London this morning but more are expected along with thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 60 mm are expected by early Thursday morning with locally higher amounts in excess of 75 mm in areas that receive multiple thunderstorms, according to Environment Canada.

A cold front and low pressure system from the American Mid-west is responsible for the dumping of rain.

Flash flooding is possible in low lying areas along with water pooling on roads.

CTV News London will be monitoring this system and will provide updates on alerts as they become available.