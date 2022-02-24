Cocaine, other drugs seized during northeast London, Ont. raid

London, Ont. police have seized $8,800 worth of cocaine and other drugs during a search warrant at a northeast home Wednesday.

Officers raided a home and a vehicle on Dylan Street and discovered cocaine, MDMA, TEC 3 pills, along with $2000 in Canadian currency, some U.S. cash and other items.

A 43-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of trafficking and will appear in court in May.