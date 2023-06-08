Closing arguments heard at impaired driving causing death trial

The impaired driving case involving a 61-year-old man charged in connection with the death of an elderly woman is now in the hands of the judge.

Shawn Norris has pleaded not guilty to four counts in all, including dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving by drugs causing death.

During the brief trial, the court heard how Norris drove his sedan into oncoming traffic along Highbury Avenue in October of 2019.

As a result, Penny Kay, 68, died in the crash. Her husband Paul suffered several injuries.

During the closing addresses, Crown Attorney Heather Donkers told the court that Norris was addicted to prescription medications and at the time of the crash, four different drugs were found in his system.

“Each of these drugs could have caused impairment,” said Donkers. She added that after the collision, “Mr. Norris was confused and muttering things.”

Defence lawyer Rob Farrington argued that the accident was caused my mechanical failure.

“The collision occurred as a result of the deflation of the defendant’s front tire,” said Farrington.

He added that his client may have suffered a medical episode such as a seizure.

Justice Patricia Moore is expected to hand down her decision on the case on June 16.