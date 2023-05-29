Clear skies, sunshine and heat in the London region

Clear skies, heat and sunshine continue through the region for at least the next week.

The normal high for this time of year is around 22 C and the low around 11 C.

Temperatures will range anywhere from 22 C to 30 C and overnight will stay warm between 13 C and 16 C.

Monday: Sunny. High 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Monday Night: Clear. Low 13.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 30. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 28.

Thursday: Sunny. High 29.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26.