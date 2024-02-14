City to begin identifying parking lots suitable for high-density housing redevelopment
Following the mayor’s State of the City Address last month, Civic Administration has officially been given the go ahead to identity city-owned parking lots in the downtown core that are suitable for redevelopment into high-density housing.
According to a news release, on Wednesday London Mayor Josh Morgan formally directed Civic Administration to begin the process of identifying city-owned parking lots in the downtown area for potential redevelopment as high-density housing.
The directive was issued Tuesday using ‘Strong Mayor’ powers, and was originally detailed during last month’s State of the City Address as one of several new initiatives intended to boost housing supply in London.
Morgan said the initiative will allow the city to increase available on-site parking, but will also add “significant” residential density within high-rise buildings within the redeveloped parking facilities.
“A partnership utilizing city land, and the expertise of local developers on strategically selected sites, has the potential to deliver hundreds of new parking spaces, and thousands of new residences in our downtown. This strategy will contribute to an unprecedented renewal of London’s core over the next decade,” he said.
Municipal parking lot at 185 Queens Ave. where a public parking garage may be constructed in London, Ont., as seen on June 7, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)A list of potential sites for council’s consideration is expected to be finalized within the coming months.
The city also announced that a request for proposal has now been issued for a mixed-use development at 185 Queens Ave. that will incorporate the city’s need for affordable housing and on-site parking. The city is seeking a development that will provide both market and affordable housing units, reserved parking available to downtown businesses and offices, and daily privately operated parking available to the public.
“I am committed to ensuring we do everything we can to accelerate local housing development,” Morgan said. “The transformation of surface parking lots into vibrant, high-density housing is one of several ways we can further revitalize our downtown.”
Proposals submitted for the 185 Queens Ave. site will be evaluated based on the number of public parking and reserve spots created, along with the number of affordable housing units provided, according to the city.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Trudeau government rebrands carbon tax incentive payment as 'Canada Carbon Rebate'
The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.
A case of bubonic plague has been diagnosed in the U.S. Here's what you should know
Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.
WATCH Spying in Canada: 'Pretty much anyone' wants our intelligence, warns ex-CSIS officer
A former CSIS officer says recent breaches should spark a review within Canada's intelligence community about who's able to access secret and sensitive intelligence --- and what they're doing with the information after accessing it.
'I should have been more specific': Environment minister on investing in road infrastructure remark
Facing pushback from premiers, after stating the federal government will stop investing in new road infrastructure, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault tried to backtrack Wednesday, saying he 'should have been more specific.'
Fact check: Debunking five false Trump claims about NATO
For a third straight presidential election campaign, former U.S. president Donald Trump is being serially inaccurate about the NATO military alliance, according to a fact check by Daniel Dale.
Manitoba man who was switched at birth receives Metis citizenship
A Manitoba man who was switched at birth and raised without being aware of his Indigenous heritage for more than 60 years says he feels a sense of belonging after receiving his Metis citizenship.
Lyft shares rocket 62% over a typo in the company's earnings release
Lyft shares jumped 62 per cent after the closing bell Tuesday thanks in part to a typo in the ride-hailing company's earnings release that appears to have sent investors' auto-trading algorithms into a buying frenzy.
15 hospital leaders sign letter denouncing Mount Sinai demonstrations in Toronto
More than a dozen hospital leaders have signed a letter denouncing demonstrations and trespassing on hospital property at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital Monday night.
The first dinosaur was named 200 years ago. We know so much more now
On Feb. 20, 1824, an English naturalist and theologian recognized that recently discovered fossils belonged to a huge bygone reptile, and gave it a formal scientific name: Megalosaurus, meaning 'great lizard.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Brantford, Ont. woman sentenced to house arrest for defrauding doulas
Kaitlyn Braun has been sentenced to two years of house arrest and three years probation for defrauding and deceiving doulas.
-
Provincial government to accept proposals to replace Kitchener bridge
The province will begin accepting proposals to replace the Frederick Street bridge starting on Feb. 28.
-
Kitchener man charged as part of shooting investigation
A Kitchener man is facing a long list of charges as part of a shooting investigation in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Windsor senior charged with defrauding charity of over $362,000
Windsor police have charged an 81-year-old man after he allegedly defrauded a local charity out of over $362,000.
-
Alleged credit card thief spotted at several Leamington businesses
OPP are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole credit cards and used them at several businesses in Leamington.
-
'I was really scared': Windsor, Ont. woman recounts harrowing home invasion
A young Windsor woman is sharing the details of a break in at her home, including the moments she said she thought might be her last.
Barrie
-
Fatal crash tied to overserving alcohol at Huntsville restaurant: AGCO
A restaurant in Muskoka has been issued a 60-day liquor sales licence suspension after the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Registrar said there was "reason to believe that several violations" occurred at the establishment under the Liquor Licence and Control Act.
-
Man suffers severe burns after small explosion in ice fishing hut
One person was rushed to the hospital with severe burns after a fire on Lake Couchiching in Orillia.
-
Officer stops vehicle after noticing toddler standing on backseat
Provincial police say an officer stopped a vehicle after noticing a toddler standing on the backseat rather than being adequately secured.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury city councillor found dead at camp near city
The owner of a seasonal camp discovered the remains of Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Demoted Sudbury police officer charged with assaulting hockey player, 12
A Sudbury police officer who was banned from the Espanola arena during the pandemic and subsequently demoted is facing new charges involving assault of 12-year-old hockey player.
-
Commercial driver charged after video captures dangerous pass on Highway 11
As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.
Ottawa
-
O-Train out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations following stopped train
The O-Train is out of service between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Wednesday morning following an issue with the LRT system, causing delays for transit riders across the city.
-
Man, 68, killed in head-on crash in Chelsea, Que.
A Gatineau man was killed after a head-on car crash in Chelsea, Que. early Wednesday morning.
-
Eastern Ontario resident charged after $80K misappropriated at local organization, OPP says
A 51-year-old Eastern Ontario resident is facing charges following a lengthy fraud investigation involving over $80,000 at a local organization, Ontario Provincial Police says.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Leafs' Morgan Rielly to appeal 5-game suspension
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly will appeal a five-game suspension handed down by the NHL on Tuesday, TSN is reporting.
-
Ontario's plan to get rid of blue licence plates is to sit back and wait
Premier Doug Ford's government has a plan to get its blue licence plates off the roads, four years after discovering they are barely visible at night -- and that plan is to sit back and wait.
-
15 hospital leaders sign letter denouncing Mount Sinai demonstrations in Toronto
More than a dozen hospital leaders have signed a letter denouncing demonstrations and trespassing on hospital property at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital Monday night.
Montreal
-
'I expect there to be one,' says Coderre on third sovereignty referendum
Prospective Liberal leader and former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre says he expects there to be a third referendum on Quebec independence.
-
Accused in Quebec cold case admits he killed teenager in 2000: Crown
A Crown prosecutor says the Quebec man charged with the first-degree murder and sexual assault of 19-year-old junior college student Guylaine Potvin nearly 24 years ago has admitted to causing her death.
-
'Priceless' photo signed by Jean Beliveau stolen at Quebec peewee hockey tournament
Quebec City police are investigating after a cherished photo signed by Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau was reported stolen from the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament museum.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, parking ban declared in Halifax
Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.
-
Pedestrian dead after bus collision in Saint John, N.B.
A pedestrian is dead after an “incident” with a transit bus in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday night.
-
Snow totals of 20 to near 50 cm reported in N.S. from Tuesday storm; risk of snow squalls follows
Initial snow reports from Environment Canada-monitored weather stations and volunteers from the CoCoRaHS network show the heaviest snow from the passing storm fell towards Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
'No one listened': Mother of teen slain in Carman says CFS ignored her safety concerns
The grieving mother of a teen who was among a family killed in Carman, Man. over the weekend is demanding answers – saying her daughter was placed in the home where she died by Winnipeg Child and Family Services despite warnings that it wasn't safe.
-
Winnipeg man dead after being shot by police during mental health call
Manitoba’s police watchdog has launched an investigation after a 59-year-old man died following a police-involved shooting.
-
Manitoba man who was switched at birth receives Metis citizenship
A Manitoba man who was switched at birth and raised without being aware of his Indigenous heritage for more than 60 years says he feels a sense of belonging after receiving his Metis citizenship.
Calgary
-
MMIWG2S will be honoured at annual Valentine’s Day Memorial March
Calgary's 16th Annual Valentine’s Day Memorial March for Missing and Murdered Women, Girls and Two Spirit Peoples takes place on Wednesday.
-
Calgary cardiologist Michael Connelly cleared of sexual assault charges, convicted of assault
A Calgary cardiologist has been cleared of allegations he sexually assaulted five patients.
-
Fort Macleod town councillor charged in Coutts border protest steps down
A Fort Macleod town councillor who is set to go on trial for his role in the Coutts, Alta., border protest has resigned.
Edmonton
-
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
-
Proceedings stayed in $1.8 million cocaine seizure case
The case against a man charged with possession of $1.8 million worth of cocaine has been put on hold.
-
Stettler man sentenced to 6 months for $160K theft
An Alberta man has been sentenced to six months in jail after stealing more than $160,000 from his workplace.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Catholic Church settles lawsuit alleging priest, teacher sexually abused 6-year-old boy
The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver has settled a lawsuit brought by a B.C. man who says he was groomed and sexually assaulted by a priest and a teacher at North Vancouver's Holy Trinity Elementary School when he was six years old.
-
Prince George RCMP investigate 2nd homicide of 2024, say rising gun violence 'concerning'
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., are investigating their second homicide of the year, calling the recent uptick in gun violence in the small northern city "concerning."
-
'A triumphant thing': B.C. family doctor says new payment model helping to retain, attract physicians
A B.C. family doctor who once considered closing her family practice says the province's new payment model is making a significant difference to those in her profession.