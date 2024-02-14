City to begin identifying parking lots suitable for high-density housing redevelopment

Following the mayor’s State of the City Address last month, Civic Administration has officially been given the go ahead to identity city-owned parking lots in the downtown core that are suitable for redevelopment into high-density housing.

According to a news release, on Wednesday London Mayor Josh Morgan formally directed Civic Administration to begin the process of identifying city-owned parking lots in the downtown area for potential redevelopment as high-density housing.

The directive was issued Tuesday using ‘Strong Mayor’ powers, and was originally detailed during last month’s State of the City Address as one of several new initiatives intended to boost housing supply in London.

Morgan said the initiative will allow the city to increase available on-site parking, but will also add “significant” residential density within high-rise buildings within the redeveloped parking facilities.

“A partnership utilizing city land, and the expertise of local developers on strategically selected sites, has the potential to deliver hundreds of new parking spaces, and thousands of new residences in our downtown. This strategy will contribute to an unprecedented renewal of London’s core over the next decade,” he said.

Municipal parking lot at 185 Queens Ave. where a public parking garage may be constructed in London, Ont., as seen on June 7, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)A list of potential sites for council’s consideration is expected to be finalized within the coming months.

The city also announced that a request for proposal has now been issued for a mixed-use development at 185 Queens Ave. that will incorporate the city’s need for affordable housing and on-site parking. The city is seeking a development that will provide both market and affordable housing units, reserved parking available to downtown businesses and offices, and daily privately operated parking available to the public.

“I am committed to ensuring we do everything we can to accelerate local housing development,” Morgan said. “The transformation of surface parking lots into vibrant, high-density housing is one of several ways we can further revitalize our downtown.”

Proposals submitted for the 185 Queens Ave. site will be evaluated based on the number of public parking and reserve spots created, along with the number of affordable housing units provided, according to the city.