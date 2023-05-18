City seeks power to expropriate parts of 79 properties for widening of bus rapid transit roads

To keep construction of the bus rapid transit (BRT) system on schedule, dozens of property owners along the route are facing the possibility of forced expropriation.

A pair of reports to council’s Corporate Services Committee recommend launching the expropriation process for portions of 31 properties along the East London Link route, and parts of another 48 properties along the Wellington Gateway route.

The 79 potential expropriations are primarily for partial properties including several feet of land in front of houses and businesses on Dundas Street East, and for permanent or temporary easements along Wellington Road.

“As we start to move out of the core with these next phases of construction, we’re getting into more widening of the road for traffic lanes, bus lanes, left turn lanes,” explained Director of Construction and Infrastructure, Jennie Dann.

Chrysanne Rankin welcomes a new sound barrier wall between Wellington Road and her home, but she has yet to agree to an easement.

Maps showing some of the properties facing expropriation in London, Ont. for the bus rapid transit (BRT) project. (Source: City of London)

She believes the city-led negotiations have provided her insufficient information.

“It’s something that we’re not really informed on,” Rankin explained. “We need more information on it before we can really make decisions.”

At public input sessions when the BRT system was under development, property owners were assured that expropriations would be a last resort.

Dann said the window is closing to ensure that next year’s construction plan isn’t delayed, “We’ve reached that point now where we need to start that process so that we can help ensure we can build the works plan for 2024.”

Property owners who disagree with the compensation awarded during expropriation can appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

Rankin is disappointed that the city is turning to a heavy handed approach.

“For them just to come in and say, 'We’re taking this' [part of my property], it doesn’t really sound fair does it?” she asked.

The Corporate Services Committee will consider the expropriation reports on May 23.

