City launches pilot project for vendors on Dundas Place

Dundas Place between Ridout Street and Wellington in London, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London) Dundas Place between Ridout Street and Wellington in London, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver