LONDON, ONT. -- City Hall has established a one-stop Back to Business program to assist businesses with reopening.

The initiative will streamline and expedite the municipal response to businesses’ reopening-related requests.

“The city recognized a need to assist the local business community in a timely manner through tactical, on-the-ground changes that support reopening,” explains City Manager Lynne Livingstone.

To make the process as easy as possible, the Back to Business initiative provides a single contact point for businesses needing to access a wide variety of municipal services during reopening.

Immediate needs identified by Business Improvement Areas (BIA’s) include:

public space allowance for curbside pick-up

public space allowance for sidewalk customer queues

public space allowance for temporary expanded outdoor patios

Mayor Ed Holder stresses the importance for city hall of a smooth reopening process for businesses.

“We must help make the transition as smooth as possible for businesses as they implement measures to serve their customers in a safe manner.”

The Back to Business initiative brings together city staff from permitting, bylaw enforcement, parking, roads and transportation, planning, and the clerk’s office.

London businesses with requests related to reopening can submit them via email to: b2b@london.ca