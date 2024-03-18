City councillor joins race for federal Conservative nomination in London West

Coun. Steve Lehman wants to represent the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) in the riding of London West.

Lehman has represented Ward 8 on city council since 2018.

Lehman told CTV News, “I’m looking at where our country is going and I believe change is needed.”

Currently, he chairs the Planning and Environment Committee and is a member of the London Police Services Board (LPSB).

“I want to bring the voice of London West to Ottawa in the same vigorous fashion I do at city hall,” he added.

If Lehman wins the CPC nomination he will continue to serve on city council until an election is called.

He commits to take an unpaid leave of absence from council during the next federal campaign.

The riding of London West is held by Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga who previously served on council with Lehman before making the leap to federal politics.

Also seeking the CPC nomination in London West are Adam Benni a banker and mortgage broker, and Brian Gibson who serves as Chief of Staff for Skilled Trades Ontario and Chair of the London Public Library.

The next federal election must be held on or before Oct. 20, 2025.