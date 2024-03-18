City councillor joins race for federal Conservative nomination in London West
Coun. Steve Lehman wants to represent the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) in the riding of London West.
Lehman has represented Ward 8 on city council since 2018.
Lehman told CTV News, “I’m looking at where our country is going and I believe change is needed.”
Currently, he chairs the Planning and Environment Committee and is a member of the London Police Services Board (LPSB).
“I want to bring the voice of London West to Ottawa in the same vigorous fashion I do at city hall,” he added.
If Lehman wins the CPC nomination he will continue to serve on city council until an election is called.
He commits to take an unpaid leave of absence from council during the next federal campaign.
The riding of London West is held by Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga who previously served on council with Lehman before making the leap to federal politics.
Also seeking the CPC nomination in London West are Adam Benni a banker and mortgage broker, and Brian Gibson who serves as Chief of Staff for Skilled Trades Ontario and Chair of the London Public Library.
The next federal election must be held on or before Oct. 20, 2025.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New What to do when things go wrong: Advice from class-action lawyers to consumers in Canada
Got injured using a new medical device? Did a grocery store product make you sick? Bought a defective plumbing tool that caused major damage? CTVNews.ca asked class-action lawyers about consumer rights and what they should do when things go wrong.
Opinion Common credit score myths debunked
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
NEW Can't sleep without your partner? Here's what to do about it
Sleep divorces are a recent trend, but what if you have trouble sleeping without your partner? Here's why that happens and what you can do.
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
One climatologist says Canada just had the warmest winter in 77 years. What does that mean for spring?
Despite unseasonably high temperatures, the start of spring is bound to bring some snow, showers and sunshine with it, one climatologist says.
Two women arrested after officers interrupt break-and-enter in progress
Windsor police have arrested two women after interrupting a break-and-enter in the city’s east end, officers said Sunday.
Higher gas prices: Economists expect inflation rate ticked up above 3 per cent last month
Economists say inflation likely flared up again in February amid higher gasoline prices, reinforcing the expectation that the journey back to two per cent inflation will be a bumpy one.
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
Bears are coming out of hibernation early in Ontario due to mild temperatures. What does this mean?
A milder winter and steadily warming temperatures are having a significant impact on the sleep patterns and movement of Ontario’s wildlife, with at least one expert saying it’s unclear how climate change will impact ecosystems long-term.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa's historic Chinatown faces growing pains as residents see neighbourhood changing
-
-