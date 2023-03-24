Cinder block thrown through window of south London restaurant

A London man was arrested early Friday morning after being spotted throwing a cinder block through the front door of a restaurant, according to police.

Around 3;10 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Southdale Road east near Wharncliffe Road south.

After throwing the brick, police say the man entered the restaurant and removed property before fleeing.

A witness contacted police and provided a description of a suspect who was later found by an officer not far from the scene.

A 34-year-old London man was arrested and charged with break and enter and theft.