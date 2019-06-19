

CTV London





Health minister Christine Elliott spent part of her day meeting the families of Elizabeth Wettlaufer’s victims.

Wettlaufer killed eight seniors at nursing homes in London and Oxford County.

At a closed door meeting Elliott met with numerous children and other family members of Wettlaufer's victims.

One of them, Londoner Susan Horvath, tells CTV News the discussions were confidential.

However, she says she believes the Ford government has a plan to improve care and supervision in Ontario nursing homes, despite ongoing cuts to healthcare.

She says many families are waiting to see how the province implements recommendations from the Wettlaufer inquiry which are expected next month.