Chris Hadfield named keynote speaker for Bluewater Health Foundation Gala

The 2022 Bluewater Health Foundation Gala will be an out of this world event with Sarnia's favourite astronaut, Chris Hadfield acting as keynote speaker.

The in-person event is scheduled for May 19 at the Badger Hangar located behind Chris Hadfield Airport in Sarnia.

Guests must provide proof of vaccination and is being planned in accordance with all public health guidelines.

“After two years of postponements, we are extremely excited to welcome Colonel Hadfield back as the keynote speaker of our signature gala. It has been 9 years since Chris last inspired our guests and we know this years’ experience will be no different.” says Kathy Alexander, executive director with the Bluewater Health Foundation in a news release.

“When the pandemic first hit, Colonel Hadfield sent a message of hope and gratitude to the healthcare heroes at Bluewater Health and we couldn’t be prouder that he is returning to our community to help raise much needed funds in support of our community hospital.”

Lambton County musician Emm Gryner, who sang with Hadfield on his memorable performance of David Bowie's Space Oddity with serve as emcee for the evening.

The night will include Hadfield's address, a four-course meal, live auction and musical entertainment.

Tickets start at $250 per person and includes a charitable tax receipt for $100. They can be purchased by calling 519-464-4439 or sending an email to astewardson@bluewaterhealth.ca.