Chemical incident at Fanshawe College leaves one injured
Emergency responders work at the scene of a 'chemical incident' at Fanshawe College in London, Ont. on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 6:26PM EDT
One person was injured following a chemical incident at Fanshawe College on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to one of the labs inside 'D' Building around 2 p.m.
One person reportedly suffered a chemical-related injury.
It remains unclear what the nature of the injury is or how severe.