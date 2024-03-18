LONDON
London

    • Charges laid after Berkshire crash in London

    Charges have now been laid following a crash early Sunday morning in London.

    At approximately 2:30 a.m., police got a 911 call about a vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle, which then went through the wall of a nearby home.

    According to police, the male driver and two passengers of the vehicle were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 25 year old from London has been charged with fail or refuse to comply with demand made by peace officer/bodily harm and impaired operation of a vehicle.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on April 25.

    Police added that the estimate of damages has not yet been determined. 

