Charges laid after Berkshire crash in London
Charges have now been laid following a crash early Sunday morning in London.
At approximately 2:30 a.m., police got a 911 call about a vehicle that crashed into a parked vehicle, which then went through the wall of a nearby home.
According to police, the male driver and two passengers of the vehicle were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A 25 year old from London has been charged with fail or refuse to comply with demand made by peace officer/bodily harm and impaired operation of a vehicle.
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on April 25.
Police added that the estimate of damages has not yet been determined.
