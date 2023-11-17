Chants of 'ceasefire now' and 'free Palestine' rang out during Pierre Pierre Poilievre’s campaign-style rally in London
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was hitting many familiar notes during his speech in London Thursday evening — including his campaign to axe the carbon tax, with a focus on the impacts on agriculture.
"If you tax the farmer who grows the food and you tax the trucker who ships the food you tax all who buy the food," Poilievre told the gathering at the Greek Canadian Community of London Hall on Sarnia Road.
About 15 minutes into his speech another message was being sent from the back of the room, with chants of “ceasefire now” and “free Palestine.”
While Poilievre acknowledged the protestors, he was intent of finishing his message as they were ushered out of the community centre by police.
"You made your point,” he called out. “Nobody came here to listen to you scream"
He also told the gathering, "We won't be funding Hamas. That money will go to Canadians."
Maya Hussein was one of those removed from the hall. She was incensed by the reference to Hamas and said, "When it comes to Hamas, guys, I'm so sick and tired for it,” she told CTV News. “There's no Hamas in the West Bank and they're kidnapping them and they're raping them. They're taking their homes. This is a disaster. This is a genocide."
Escorted by police, a protester backs out of the hall as she continues to chant "ceasefire now" at a Pierre Poilievre rally in London, Ont. on Nov. 16, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)While admitting many of those gathered to hear Poilievre didn't seem sympathetic to their message, the protestors said they won't be deterred.
Including Jess Notwell, who is Metis and sympathizes with the Palestinian people.
“We continue to educate people. We continue to teach people that settler-colonialism equals genocide."
David Heap is with the human rights group People for Peace London. "The leader of the Conservative Party in there claims to stand for ordinary Canadians,” Heap said outside the hall, “Well, 70 per cent support the call for a ceasefire now. So it's time for the political elites who are in the small minority of Canadians to listen to the rest of us."
Inside the community centre, Poilievre did make it to the end of his almost hour-long speech as there continued to be sporadic chants and more people were removed.
After the event wrapped up, Sarnia-Lambton Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu told CTV News, "While I support people's freedom to express their thoughts, clearly Pierre acknowledged that he heard their message. But to continue to shout and shout and to try to drown him out I think was actually rude."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Water valve cover on Las Vegas Grand Prix course halts first practice of the weekend
Tempers flared at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first practice of the US$500 million race was halted nine minutes into the session Thursday night because Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his Ferrari.
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
Mysterious screams on B.C. island turn out to be from a 'sad' goat, RCMP say
The sound of screams off a ravine prompted a police response on Quadra Island last month, and Mounties say the unusual call didn't involve a person in distress, but rather a 'sad' goat.
Parents hope new California law can influence pregnancy loss leave in Canada
Canadians who've experienced pregnancy losses are hoping a recent piece of legislation in the United States can influence lawmakers north of the border.
California professor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jewish demonstrator
A Southern California college professor was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and battery in the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.
Top UN court orders Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of Nagorno-Karabakh people
The U.N. top court on Friday issued an order calling on Azerbaijan to ensure the safety of people who leave, return to or remain in Nagorno-Karabakh, following the Azerbaijani military's retaking of the separatist region in September.
Kitchener
-
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
-
Cambridge road reopens after crash
Dunbar Road in Cambridge has reopened after a crash that slowed traffic Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks at two local hospitals
Cambridge Memorial Hospital and St. Marys Memorial Hospital in the town of St. Marys have both declared COVID-19 outbreaks.
Windsor
-
Railroad tie fire causes $20,000 damage
Chatham-Kent firefighters spent several hours battling a “stubborn” fire along the railroad tracks near Bloomfield Road.
-
Downtown street reopens after house fire
Windsor police have reopened a downtown street after a house fire.
-
Walkerville’s Willistead Manor decking the halls for the holidays
The City of Windsor is decking the halls of Willistead Manor for the season and is inviting the public to get into the holiday spirit with a tour of the historic mansion.
Barrie
-
Big changes coming to Barrie's curbside collection: Here's what you need to know
Here's a breakdown of the key updates and significant changes to the City of Barrie's waste management program.
-
Two men face charges in alleged kidnapping and assault of Bradford man
Two men face numerous charges in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault of a reported missing man in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
-
Barrie police investigate brazen vehicle thefts
Barrie police are asking for the public's help locating two suspects concerning the theft of two vehicles from a business earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
'I was just so disappointed': Ontario man scammed $30,000 trying to buy dream car
An Ontario man was elated when he thought he bought his dream car on a U.S. website, but his dreams never came true because the car never arrived.
-
Mining companies fined $430K for worker’s 2020 death
A mining company operating near Thunder Bay has been fined a total of $430,000 for the death of an employee May 27, 2020, at the Lac Des Iles Mine.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo 'sucessfully' operating nine trains during test of Trillium Line
OC Transpo says it has successfully tested nine trains on the Stage 2 south O-Train extensions, the number required for revenue service, as preparations continue for the launch of the system next year.
-
Gatineau man alleges he was beaten by police, racially profiled by CATSA at Edmonton International Airport
A Gatineau man is alleging he was beaten by RCMP officers and racially profiled by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) at the Edmonton International Airport in April.
-
Police seize over 3,400 grams of cannabis from prohibited driver near Long Sault, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they have seized 3,415 grams of cannabis products following a traffic stop in the Township of South Stormount.
Toronto
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
-
'Unhinged': Realtor calls out Toronto housing market after half a bed listed for rent
A realtor says that a recent Facebook Marketplace listing for a shared bedroom is yet another sign of how 'unhinged' Toronto’s rental market has become.
-
Canada's provinces were just ranked by the luck of their lottery players. Here's how Ontario did
A new study has ranked Canada’s provinces by the luck of its lottery players.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley killed southeast of Montreal
Gregory Woolley, an influential organized crime figure, was killed in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, according to a police source.
-
Montreal doctor gives woman 5 extra years after daring brain surgeries
It has been three years since Susan Kendall passed away from glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain tumour that forcefully invades brain tissue. The days since then have been difficult for her daughter, Leslie Hacker, but she says she's grateful for every second the two had together.
-
'It's important to invest in recreation,' says premier about Kings game in Quebec City
François Legault justified his decision to subsidize two Los Angeles Kings games by saying that it is important to invest in leisure activities.
Atlantic
-
Price of gas increases in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing 75-year-old hunter outside Truro
The RCMP is searching for an elderly hunter missing outside Truro, N.S.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Tories eye new rules for leadership races, following 2021 controversy
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are considering changes to the way they choose a party leader, following controversy over the last contest.
-
Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school
A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.
-
Santa Claus Parade to cause road closures in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade is coming up on Saturday, causing a number of road closures in the city.
Calgary
-
Dash-cam footage sought in Marlborough shooting and car crash
Calgary police are asking for anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of a shooting in Marlborough last week to come forward.
-
Alberta finance minister meets with Calgary business community
Over breakfast, Alberta’s finance minister will deliver the provincial message on why his government believes an Alberta Pension Plan is the right path forward.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and windy start to the weekend with another quick cooldown Monday
Thursday was the classic example of the idiom “if you don’t like the weather in Calgary, wait __ minutes.” That day started with snow, icy conditions and a temperature of -9C and ended with warm winds, wet roads and 8C.
Edmonton
-
'No-brainer': Alberta panel hears callers urge split from Canada Pension Plan
The panel hearing feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard multiple callers tell them Thursday it’s time to embrace a “no-brainer” provincial program.
-
1 hurt in early morning downtown fire
One person was hospitalized after a house fire in central Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
Alberta doctors attempting to sound COVID-19 alarm as province reviews Manning report
Alberta's premier says she's considering 90 recommendations made public Wednesday in a report on the province’s pandemic response.
Vancouver
-
Strike at Rogers Sugar taking some of the sweetness out of holiday season for bakers
A bitter strike at the Rogers Sugar refinery in Vancouver is taking some of the sweetness out of the holiday season for bakers and candy-makers.
-
Cancelled BC Ferries sailings back on after 'mechanical difficulty' resolved
Four Friday afternoon sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route have been cancelled, according to BC Ferries.
-
Stabbing at Surrey mall seriously injures victim: RCMP
One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries being stabbed at a mall in Surrey Thursday afternoon, authorities said.