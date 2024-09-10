Changes to the London Knights coaching and support staff ahead of the 2023-2024 OHL season
Some changes to some of the hockey operations staff at the London Knights ahead of the start of the OHL season.
On Tuesday, some changes were announced – moving on from their time with the Knights is Daren Machesney (goaltending coach), Matt Bogart (athletic therapist) and Thomas Black (video and assistant goaltending coach).
Blackwill joins the Belleville Senators, “The Knights are a world-class organization to be sure,” he said, “the players and staff have truly become a second family. I will miss everything about being a London Knight, but I will miss the people most of all.”
Returning to the Knights is Dave Rook, goaltending coach. He has held this position with the team in the past, but most recently served as goaltending coach with the NHL team the Anaheim Ducks in their 2023-2024 season.
The team’s athletic department will be headed up by Luca Parson, athletic and physiotherapist – and a local graduate of Western’s Fowler Kennedy Sports Medicine Clinic.
Video coaching will be assumed by newcomer William Pypka, who holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Brock University.
The Knights will hit the ice once again on September 20, against the Sarnia Sting.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Terror suspect entered Canada with student visa in June 2023, immigration minister confirms
A Pakistani citizen who was arrested last week in Quebec and charged with plotting a terrorist attack in New York City came to Canada on a student visa in June 2023, Immigration Minister Marc Miller has confirmed.
PwC plans to track employees' location while at work. Is this practice legal in Canada?
As PricewaterhouseCoopers plans to enforce its back-to-office policy by tracking employees in the U.K., one employment lawyer explains whether the practice is legal in Canada.
NDP MPs embrace distance from 'radioactive' Trudeau brand, as Singh convenes caucus in Montreal
Just days after demolishing his deal with Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is holding a three-day strategy session with his MPs in Montreal. There, his MPs are embracing their new-found distance from what one called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 'radioactive' brand.
'A decisive time': Mark Carney calls new role 'an honour,' dodges questions about running for office
In his first press conference on the job, newly appointed Liberal economic growth task force chair Mark Carney said it's 'an honour' to serve in his new role, but wouldn't say whether he plans to run for political office, or whether he'll recommend changing the controversial carbon tax.
Joly says Canada bars any Canadian-made arms from reaching Gaza
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa prohibits any Canadian-made weapons from reaching the Gaza Strip.
U.S. presidential historian predicts results of November elections. Here's who he says will win
An American presidential historian is predicting a Kamala Harris presidency as the outcome of the upcoming U.S. elections in November.
7-Eleven ordered to pay B.C. woman $907K for pothole injury
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has ordered 7-Eleven Canada to pay a woman more than $900,000 in damages after she tripped on a pothole and broke her ankle in the parking lot of a convenience store.
Young camper diagnosed with life-threatening Powassan virus during northern Ont. trip
A nine-year-old boy contracted an often-deadly disease during a in northern Ontario camping trip in July.
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.