Change of command in St. Thomas, Ont., new police chief sworn in

The ceremony was full of pomp and circumstance as outgoing St. Thomas Police Chief Chris Herridge reflected on 34 years of policing.

"Becoming a police officer in St. Thomas and eventually the chief of police placed me in a position to assist others, and seeing others thrive is my greatest reward and personal satisfaction. Serving the citizens of St. Thomas for 34 years has been the honour of a lifetime,” he said.

The passing of the sword is the ceremonial gesture when a new chief of police is named, as Chief Marc Roskamp becomes the 18th in the city's history.

"I have felt immense pride over the past 25 years to be a member of the St. Thomas Police Service,” he said. “And now I stand before you as your next chief of police, and I am deeply humbled to assume this role."

Roskamp spoke of the priorities he has while in the role like developing modern approaches that are collaborative and aimed at encouraging social connectedness.

"Our approaches must be rooted in compassion. Supporting individuals to become healthier in society. It is my commitment to ensure that we continue to turn every interaction that we have with a member of the public into an opportunity to improve trust and confidence in the services that we provide,” he said.

A two hour ceremony held in St. Thomas, Ont. on May 16, 2023 welcomed Marc Roskamp as the city's newest chief of police. (City of St. Thomas/Twitter)

Newly appointed Deputy Chief Scott Barnes was also sworn in during the ceremony, and gave a rousing vote of confidence for the new chief.

“Can confidently stand before all of you and say that Chief Roskamp is clear sighted, compassionate, and committed to making us the best police service on which to work,” he said.

Roskamp becomes a second generation police chief, his father Don served as chief of the Chatham-Kent Police Service in the 90s, and he was called on to present his son with his badge.

During his address he heaped praise on the now retired Herridge.

“Chief, our police service is in an enviable position because of your efforts to advance our capabilities in so many ways. I am thankful for your guidance and friendship, Chris, and wish you and Kim well in retirement. Thank you for your service as chief to the residents of St. Thomas,” he said.

The ceremony lasted two hours, and paid tribute to Special Olympians, featured a drum circle, and a video promoting the police service and people who work there.