

Scott Miller, CTV London





It looks like the old Paisley Inn is going to be coming down.

Paisley Councillor Melissa Kanmacher says the owners of the derelict building have applied for a demolition permit, and the municipality is poised to remove the building’s heritage designation so the building can come down.

The century-old Paisley Inn has been sitting empty for more than three decades, and has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Engineering studies suggest, for safety reasons, it must come down.

The owners plan to replace the old inn with a new building called the River View Inn and Suites.

One local business owner, David Salter, says he’s all for preserving heritage but the current building is an eyesore and he’ll be happy to see anything take its place.