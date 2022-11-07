CBSA seize 188 bricks of suspected cocaine at Blue Water Bridge

Canada Border Services Agency officers seized 188 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge crossing in Point Edward, Ont. on Oct. 17, 2022. (Source: Canada Border Services Agency) Canada Border Services Agency officers seized 188 bricks of suspected cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge crossing in Point Edward, Ont. on Oct. 17, 2022. (Source: Canada Border Services Agency)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver