Cavendish community hub garden addresses local food insecurity

Londoners explore the Cavendish Community Garden before it’s opening on July 29,2022. (Jenn Basa/ CTV News London) Londoners explore the Cavendish Community Garden before it’s opening on July 29,2022. (Jenn Basa/ CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver