Cat rescued in Sarnia house fire

A blaze in Sarnia’s downtown sent flames into the night sky late Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to 327 Christina St. N. shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Flames were shooting from the roof of the large century home, which has been divided into apartments and a main floor business.

Four stations, encompassing 20 firefighters, battled for nearly three hours to bring the fire under control.

There were no injuries, and firefighters were able to rescue a pet cat trapped inside.

A fire official said there is heavy damage to the second and third floors of the home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but has been deemed accidental in nature.

The damage is estimated to be over $250,000.

Two people were home at the time but they escaped unharmed.

Sarnia firefighters were called to a house fire at 327 Christina St. N. on Feb. 21, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

