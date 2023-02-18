Cat rescued from townhouse fire in London, Ont.

A firefighter rescues a cat from a townhouse fire on Country Lane on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 in London, Ont.. The cat was barely breathing, but was given oxygen and survived. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) A firefighter rescues a cat from a townhouse fire on Country Lane on Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 in London, Ont.. The cat was barely breathing, but was given oxygen and survived. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

