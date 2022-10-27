Casual nurses key to solving ER closures in Huron-Perth, current nurses say

Emergency department nurses in the Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance believe they have an answer to the rolling ER closures plaguing the region — hire more casual nurses.

“At this facility, they do have casual nurses that work in other units, but for some reason, they’re saying no, not in the ER, and that makes absolutely no sense to me whatsoever,” says Ontario Nurse’s Association President, Cathryn Hoy.

Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance CEO Andrew Williams says there are 19 casual nurses working in their four hospital emergency departments in Stratford, Seaforth, Clinton and St. Marys. But, hiring more isn’t necessarily the answer to their rolling ER closure problem.

“The obligation under the collective agreement is one shift every six months. They don’t have to be scheduled, and we have to call in. So, it’s not as simple as saying, 'Just add casual and you solve your problem,'” says Williams.

Hoy says 92 per cent of Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance ER nurses want more casual nurses hired to help fill shifts. They brought their plan to Williams five months ago, and say they’re frustrated their suggestion has not yet been acted on.

“They actually demonstrated that the ERs could use casual nurses in the unit, and that there are casual nurses in the community ready, willing, and able to work, so I don’t understand why not,” Hoy says.

Williams contends they’d much prefer full and part-time nurses to staff their ERs, but are working with their current ER nurses to find a solution that works for everyone.

“We want to make sure we have a great mix of full-time and part-time staff. We will supplement with casuals. We have casual availability right across the Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance, but we look to our leadership to say what’s the right mix of staff to have,” says Williams.

“Why would you not tap into a resource that’s in your own backyard?” asks Hoy.

Williams adds, “Casual is part of the solution, but it’s certainly not the solution, as has been articulated.”

In the meantime, the Ontario Nurse’s Association has launched a letter writing campaign to Andrew Williams to try and kick-start the casual nurse hiring process.