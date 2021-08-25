Case in deadly London, Ont. attack on Muslim family put over to Sept. 22

London, Ont. -

The suspect in a vehicle attack in London, Ont. that killed four members of a Muslim family made a brief court appearance Wednesday.

Nathaniel Veltman appeared via video from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre. His case has been put over until Sept. 22.

Veltman, 20, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, for the June 6 crash that police say constituted a terror attack against Muslims.

Talat Afzaal, 74; her son Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife Madiha Salman, 44; and their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah were killed that day.

Yumnah's nine-year-old brother, Fayez, was seriously injured in the attack. He has since been released from hospital.

The family was out for a walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were hit by a black pickup truck.

A publication ban on the proceedings is in place.