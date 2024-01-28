Car theft alert in North Perth

The Perth County O.P.P. are warning North Perth residents to be vigilant their vehicles following a rash of “high end” vehicle thefts this week.

Police say four vehicles have been stolen in the past three days. They’re all “high-end” vehicles, mainly pick-up trucks, say the O.P.P.

Pick-up trucks can reach values in excess of $100,000.

Police are warning drivers to park vehicles in garages or “block-in” their cars and trucks, to deter thieves.

"High-end" vehicle thefts are on the rise in Ontario this year and last. Many of the vehicles stolen in Ontario, are being shipped overseas, and resold.