Canadian food bank use hits record highs, with over 2 million monthly visits

More people than ever before are finding themselves accessing local food banks.

The “HungerCount 2024” report by Food Banks Canada states that there were 2,059,636 visits to Canadian food banks in March 2024. That nearly doubled the number of monthly visits from five years prior, and is a six per cent increase compared to 2023.

London Food Bank’s co-executive director Jane Roy sees things like inflation, the rising cost of housing and insufficient social supports increasing the need for food banks. She said that Food Banks Canada is calling for a grocery benefit to assist those disproportionately affected by increasing costs.

If Londoners are looking for a way to support, Roy said, “one of the best ways to help a food bank is to help your neighbours, so they don’t have to come to a food bank.”