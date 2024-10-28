Canadian food bank use hits record highs, with over 2 million monthly visits
More people than ever before are finding themselves accessing local food banks.
The “HungerCount 2024” report by Food Banks Canada states that there were 2,059,636 visits to Canadian food banks in March 2024. That nearly doubled the number of monthly visits from five years prior, and is a six per cent increase compared to 2023.
London Food Bank’s co-executive director Jane Roy sees things like inflation, the rising cost of housing and insufficient social supports increasing the need for food banks. She said that Food Banks Canada is calling for a grocery benefit to assist those disproportionately affected by increasing costs.
If Londoners are looking for a way to support, Roy said, “one of the best ways to help a food bank is to help your neighbours, so they don’t have to come to a food bank.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
'Nobody wants to blow up the party': Trudeau staying, despite resignation calls
Several Liberal MPs are calling for a secret ballot vote on Justin Trudeau's leadership after he made clear he isn't going anywhere in spite of the calls from within his caucus to step down.
Previously unseen photos of Prince William with his mother Diana visiting homeless charity released
Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Google exempt from Online News Act for 5 years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets within 60 days.
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
'Bob's Burgers' actor sentenced to 1 year in prison for role in Capitol riot
An actor known for his roles in the television comedies “Bob's Burgers” and “Arrested Development” was sentenced on Monday to one year in prison for his part in a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly four years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.