Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards urge thrill-seekers to take a pass on annual Float Down

Coast guards on both the Canadian and American sides of the St. Clair River are urging people to not take part in the annual Float Down, set for this Sunday.

They issued a joint statement saying they’ll be on standby if anyone who does take part finds themselves in distress.

“High risk factors such as fast-moving current, weather conditions, water temperature, large number of participants, lack of lifejackets, alcohol consumption, and limited rescue resources can create challenging emergency response scenarios that can result in serious injuries or fatalities,” the statement read.

The Float Down involves people jumping into the water using various floatation devices. They typically launch at Lighthouse Beach in Port Huron, MI., near the mouth of Lake Huron.

The fast moving current takes them downstream about 12 kilometres, if they make it that far, ending up on the shores of the town of Marysville, MI.

The Float Down can take three to four hours typically, in cold water.

Kathleen Getty, deputy superintendent of Search and Rescue at the Canadian Coast Guard, has seen it all over 15 years of patrolling the event. She said many people are woefully unprepared for the physical challenges.

Kathleen Getty of the Canadian Coast Guard, as seen on August 17, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“We’ve had these gentlemen then decide that they’re going to try and swim, pulling their families or trying to get back to the other side. Those are things like heart attacks waiting to happen. You’re in cold water, if you’re not in perfect fitness.

I’ve seen that happen where people are just [like] ‘I’m so tired,’ and they get stressed, and they get cold,” she said.

Petty Officer Wesley Downie of the U.S. Coast Guard said the event may be unsanctioned, but it is not unlawful.

“We are going to discourage people from participating in it,” said Downie. “Having said that, we are always going to be standing by to assist or rescue people that need our help.”

As many as 6,000 thrill seekers have taken part in previous years. Last year, the event drew about 1,000 people. In 2016, a 19-year-old drowned in the event. In 2019, as many as 1,500 Americans found themselves washed up on Canadian shores due to high winds. They needed assistance to help get them back into their home country.

“There will be somebody that will refer you to somebody from your nation to help you process back over to Canada if you’re on the American side, or back over to America if you’re on the Canadian side,” said Downie.

The river will be closed to all motor traffic, including cargo vessels, from noon until 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

The Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards offer the following advice for those who do take part in the Float Down: