WINGHAM, ONT. -- The dirt is flying, and so are the riders at the Walton Raceway this weekend. The penultimate week of motocross racing in Canada, is back on the track, after a very restricted running last summer.

"100% near normal. We’re allowed to have spectators this year. Our rider numbers are the 2nd highest ever. Look around, and it just feels normal," says Walton Raceway co-owner, Melody Lee.

Riders from across Canada have converged on Walton this week, like they have for the past 30 years, for a week of competition and camaraderie.

"Being here almost feels like it completes the summer. All these kids and adults out here riding. They work towards the goal of qualifying and being at the Transcan," says rider, Ryan Lockhart.

Lockhart, and his five-year-old son have come to Walton from British Columbia, and are both riding this week at Walton.

"This year, it’s not normal, but it’s pretty darn close," says Ryan.

Young Meston Lockhart knows what he’s looking forward to out on the racetrack.

"The corners and the jumps," he says with a smile.

Interest has been renewed in dirt biking, in part due to the pandemic, say organizers.

"Team sports were cancelled for so long, so there was nothing for the kids to do, and then there’s dirt bikes. I mean, you can’t even buy a dirt bike right now, they’re sold out everywhere," says Transcan co-organizer, Melody Lee.

But it’s not all about racing and competition this weekend in Walton. Racers took a few moments to mark the loss of a fellow rider to suicide.

Tanner Ward, also a pro motocross racer, organizing the third annual Ride with Me fundraiser for mental health awareness, in honour of his brother.

"It’s really good to see everyone put the racing aside and kind of realize what we’re doing here for the bike ride," he says.

Back on the track, spectators have been limited to 5000 people on Walton’s sprawling property, and masks indoors, and social distancing are being encouraged.

"To have an outdoor space like we have here, and this much room to move around, of course people want to be outside. It’s awesome. We can do it in a safe, fun way, and we’re so proud," says Walton Raceway co-owner, Brett Lee.

Next year marks 30 years since the first Transcan races, and 50 years since the creation of the Walton Raceway.